Sport / Other Sport

Boxing

Kevin Lerena to fight Daniel Dubois for WBA heavyweight title

20 October 2022 - 15:25 David Isaacson
Kevin Lerena in action against Bogdan Dinu at Emperors Palace earlier this year. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JAMESGRADIDGE
Kevin Lerena will hit the big time at last when he takes on Briton Daniel Dubois at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London on December 3. 

After weeks of rumours that the two would fight, promoter Rodney Berman said on Thursday the two would be on the undercard of Tyson Fury defending his WBC heavyweight title against Derek Chisora. 

Dubois’ regular WBA heavyweight title will be at stake and the winner will be in line to fight the WBA’s super champion, Oleksandr Usyk, who also holds the WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight straps as well as The Ring magazine’s mantle.  

The WBA is culling its bizarre overpopulation of world champions, accommodating regular and super champions in each of its 17 divisions. 

Lerena, who campaigned at cruiserweight for most of his career, will have his work cut out against Dubois, who will have the advantage in height and reach.

At 1.85m, Lerena gives away 11cm in height, but he is likely to be within 4kg of his opponent, who has a record of 18 wins (17 KOs) and one loss. 

Lerena is more experienced at 28-1 (14 KOs) and will rely on his speed and bob-and-weave style to get the better of Dubois, who carries a decent punch and can throw combinations. 

Berman is hoping to experience déjà vu after being at ringside when Corrie Sanders obliterated Wladimir Klitschko for the WBO heavyweight title in Germany in 2003. 

“I never thought I’d be in this position in the heavyweight division again,” said Berman. 

Lerena was set to challenge for the WBA’s cruiserweight regular world title in mid-2021, but he pulled out after injuring his hand.

He and Berman have been criticised for their choice of opponents over the past few years, but have insisted they were playing a long game waiting for the right opportunity. 

It has landed. 

