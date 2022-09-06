Van Zyl family ready to celebrate at KZN racing awards

EU expresses doubts of imminent Iran nuclear deal, futher delaying the return of about 1-million barrels to global supply
In SA’s cash-strapped economy, consumers are willing to compromise on quality for the sake of lower prices
Cosatu’s national conference is scheduled for September 26-29
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
Germany dismisses Russian firm’s explanations on Nord Stream 1 turbine issues as a pretext
KZN floods, countrywide power outages and the global economic slowdown weigh especially heavily on manufacturing, mining and agriculture
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
The foreign minister says the new prime minister’s approach will not help Britain on the global stage
SA kick off Rugby World Cup Sevens quest in Cape Town on Friday
Four-wheel steering, a plug-in-hybrid diesel and digital lights are some of the highlights
There is no doubt about who will be leading the applause when the presentation for champion trainer is made at Wednesday night’s KwaZulu-Natal racing awards at Hollywoodbets Greyville — it will be proud dad, 63-year-old Gavin van Zyl.
It will be a memorable night for the elder Van Zyl, with son, Gareth, winning the prestigious award at the age of 36.
Gareth van Zyl sent out 60 winners last season and, while only 15th in the national log, crowned a great campaign when She’s A Keeper won the grade 1 Garden Province Stakes, beating Equus horse of the year Captain’s Ransom.
Young Van Zyl knew he was destined to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a trainer. In an early interview with Sporting Post, he said: “My dad tried as much as he could to keep me out of racing, but with such a deep-rooted love for the game, the inevitable happened.”
Gavin van Zyl was interviewed about his son’s achievement at Greyville on Monday and said: “He took the bull by the horns and I’m very proud of him.” His son was his assistant for many years and will have gained valuable knowledge of the sport. She’s A Keeper proved herself far and away the top horse in Gareth van Zyl’s yard and she took the award for champion middle distance filly/mare.
The award for champion jockey in KwaZulu-Natal went to Keagan De Melo, who ended the 2021/2022 season in third place in the national jockeys log with 195 winners.
De Melo’s total was 68 less than national champion jockey, Warren Kennedy, who has moved to New Zealand. The latter rode many winners on the highveld for Paul Peter, which was the reason he missed out on his home province award.
Champion apprentice for the KwaZulu-Natal season was Rachel Venniker, who enjoyed an excellent 12 months booting home 70 winners.
Hollywoodbets, which has now spread its wings to the Cape and has many horses with a number of trainers around SA, was named as champion owner.
The Hollywood Syndicate reached the milestone of 300 winners when De Melo scored on Full Velocity at Scottsville in May.
While the names of the winners of most of the awards have been released to the media, one that has not is KwaZulu-Natal horse of the year.
Bookmakers would probably make Justin Snaith’s filly, Captain’s Ransom, favourite to collect another trophy for owners Suzette and Basie Viljoen after their Equus triumph in August, yet there’s a suspicion the voting panel might spring a surprise.
A horse firmly in the frame is another Snaith inmate, Jet Dark, who ran two great races in KwaZulu-Natal, winning the grade 1 Champion Stakes at the end of July and running second behind Sparkling Water in the Durban July.
Captain’s Ransom ran three times in the province during the Champions season, winning the SA Fillies Sprint at Scottsville and the grade 1 Mercury Sprint. The daughter of Captain Al won the KwaZulu-Natal champion sprinter award for which she was a shoo-in.
Even if their horse doesn’t win the main award, the connections of Jet Dark will take home a trophy with the Queen’s Plate winner being judged champion middle distance horse.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Van Zyl family ready to celebrate at KZN racing awards
There is no doubt about who will be leading the applause when the presentation for champion trainer is made at Wednesday night’s KwaZulu-Natal racing awards at Hollywoodbets Greyville — it will be proud dad, 63-year-old Gavin van Zyl.
It will be a memorable night for the elder Van Zyl, with son, Gareth, winning the prestigious award at the age of 36.
Gareth van Zyl sent out 60 winners last season and, while only 15th in the national log, crowned a great campaign when She’s A Keeper won the grade 1 Garden Province Stakes, beating Equus horse of the year Captain’s Ransom.
Young Van Zyl knew he was destined to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a trainer. In an early interview with Sporting Post, he said: “My dad tried as much as he could to keep me out of racing, but with such a deep-rooted love for the game, the inevitable happened.”
Gavin van Zyl was interviewed about his son’s achievement at Greyville on Monday and said: “He took the bull by the horns and I’m very proud of him.” His son was his assistant for many years and will have gained valuable knowledge of the sport. She’s A Keeper proved herself far and away the top horse in Gareth van Zyl’s yard and she took the award for champion middle distance filly/mare.
The award for champion jockey in KwaZulu-Natal went to Keagan De Melo, who ended the 2021/2022 season in third place in the national jockeys log with 195 winners.
De Melo’s total was 68 less than national champion jockey, Warren Kennedy, who has moved to New Zealand. The latter rode many winners on the highveld for Paul Peter, which was the reason he missed out on his home province award.
Champion apprentice for the KwaZulu-Natal season was Rachel Venniker, who enjoyed an excellent 12 months booting home 70 winners.
Hollywoodbets, which has now spread its wings to the Cape and has many horses with a number of trainers around SA, was named as champion owner.
The Hollywood Syndicate reached the milestone of 300 winners when De Melo scored on Full Velocity at Scottsville in May.
While the names of the winners of most of the awards have been released to the media, one that has not is KwaZulu-Natal horse of the year.
Bookmakers would probably make Justin Snaith’s filly, Captain’s Ransom, favourite to collect another trophy for owners Suzette and Basie Viljoen after their Equus triumph in August, yet there’s a suspicion the voting panel might spring a surprise.
A horse firmly in the frame is another Snaith inmate, Jet Dark, who ran two great races in KwaZulu-Natal, winning the grade 1 Champion Stakes at the end of July and running second behind Sparkling Water in the Durban July.
Captain’s Ransom ran three times in the province during the Champions season, winning the SA Fillies Sprint at Scottsville and the grade 1 Mercury Sprint. The daughter of Captain Al won the KwaZulu-Natal champion sprinter award for which she was a shoo-in.
Even if their horse doesn’t win the main award, the connections of Jet Dark will take home a trophy with the Queen’s Plate winner being judged champion middle distance horse.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.