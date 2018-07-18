The name Katlego means "success" in Setswana, but for the two players who answer to the name in South African football‚ there has been very little to celebrate in recent years.

Daveyton-born 31-year-old midfielder Katlego Mashego and his 36-year-old namesake‚ also named Katlego Mashego and no relation‚ are both struggling to find new clubs ahead of the coming season.

The younger Mashego’s contract was not renewed at the end of the season at Free State Stars after spending seven years at the club. "I’m still looking for a club as I believe that I still have about four to five years left in my tank‚" said Katlego‚ who has had talks with Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama.

Katlego conceded that it was not a surprise when his contract was not renewed by Stars as he hardly played last season. "I didn’t feature much in the first team last season. But that doesn’t mean I’ve lost confidence in myself. I believe I can contribute in any PSL club."

The older Mashego is a veteran striker who featured for Chippa United last season and has since been looking for new pastures‚ albeit with a hint of venturing into business if there are no takers for his services.

He said last week that he would decide what to do at the end of July.

