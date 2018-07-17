Usain Bolt could swap spikes for studs with Australian soccer trial

Sydney — Usain Bolt is on the verge of sealing a deal to try out with the A-League’s Central Coast Mariners, the Australian club said on Tuesday, as the sprint legend pursues his dream of playing professional football.

Eight-time Olympic champion Bolt, 31, who retired from athletics after the World Championships in London in August 2017, is an avid Manchester United fan who has long dreamt of playing top-flight football.

The 100m and 200m world record-holder trained with Norwegian club Stromsgodset last month and Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in March.

The arrangement could see him take part in a six-week trial starting next month at the Mariners’ base in Gosford, about 75km north of Sydney, chief executive Shaun Mielekamp said.

A season-long deal could follow if it goes well, he told commercial broadcaster Channel Seven.

Football agent Tony Rallis, who has been working on the deal, told Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast on Tuesday that it had been agreed "in principle … subject to a couple of benchmarks". These were "mainly, a trial, and of course marquee funds support from (governing body Football Federation Australia)".

The arrangement was not a gimmick, he said.