Marcus cold-shoulders international meetings

Many-times champion jockey Anton Marcus dropped a bombshell by declaring himself unavailable for November’s international meetings at Fairview and Turffontein.

Marcus revealed exclusively to this writer that "for personal reasons, I won’t be in the SA side for the internationals".

Although he did not want to elaborate on his decision, one can speculate that he feels he has appeared in too many of these jockey internationals. Also, there is no financial reward for any members of the South African team, who simply receive their usual riding fee.

Another consideration is that — as retained jockey to leading owner Markus Jooste — his main allegiance is to riding his horses at the Kenilworth meeting the day after the first international at Fairview.

Marcus’s decision now leaves Racing Association CEO Larry Wainstein with three places to fill in the South African side. S’manga Khumalo, Anthony Delpech and Andrew Fortune are all automatic choices, as they finished in the first four in last season’s national jockeys’ log.

One jockey who looks certain to be invited is Gavin Lerena, who has excelled both here and overseas in the past 12 months.

That leaves two places and the favourites will be Piere Strydom and Muzi Yeni, although Western Cape-based Grant van Niekerk might be a surprise pick as he finished sixth in last season’s log with a better strike rate than Yeni.

The two teams — SA and the overseas visitors — will be announced by Wainstein on Friday and racing fans countrywide will be hoping Frankie Dettori has agreed to make the trip.

Jim Crowley will be crowned UK champion jockey for the first time this weekend and he is another big name who would bolster the chances of the international side.

Muzi Yeni will be in action at Turffontein tomorrow and he should go close on Michael Azzie’s three-year-old Persian Approval in the first leg of the Pick 6.

However, Yeni will know he faces a tough rival in Bush Pilot, an inmate of Geoff Woodruff’s powerful stable who finished a close second on his recent debut at the Vaal.

Piere Strydom has been among the winners in recent meetings and he will be hoping Sean Tarry’s four-year-old Buckland can notch his fourth career win when he takes on 11 rivals in the sixth race.

Early betting suggests this 1,200m contest is a match race between Buckland and Duke Nukem, although both Aussie-bred Starcraft Prince and Front Rank rate each-way chances.

Bookies may battle to settle on a favourite in the first leg of the jackpot as the majority of the 12-horse field can be given chances. Both Crystal Glamour and Silver Class are talented females with strong claims, while Anthony Delpech’s mount, Noor, could be competitive.

Six-year-old Trip Tease will bid to win the 15th race of his career when he lines up against eight other sprinters in the third race, but he faces a tough task with 64.5kg on his back. The safer option is British Royale, carrying just 52kg.

Jade Bay, a winner at the Vaal in August, could finish in the money with his young rider Dennis Schwarz claiming his apprentice allowance.

Sam Mosia is one of the most experienced work riders and he can get favourite backers off to a bright start by capturing the first race on Sean Tarry’s four-year-old, Harry’s Silver. A possible threat is the Western Winter colt, Turf Conqueror, who makes his debut for Michael Azzie’s stable.

Tarry could have another good meeting as both Inaninstant (seventh race) and Tambalang (sixth) will have their supporters in their respective events. Mike de Kock’s filly Nikki could be a threat to both Inaninstant and Fortissima in the former race.

Gavin Lerena rides recent course winner, Tambalang. She may have most to fear from De Kock’s Belle Rose.