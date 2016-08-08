Australian Mack Horton burns Sun

RIO DE JANEIRO — Australian Mack Horton ripped into Chinese giant Sun Yang for his doping record after robbing him of his Olympic men’s 400m freestyle title.

Horton added insult to injury as he backed up remarks he made earlier in the day with a pulsating victory in Rio.

Asked for his thoughts on doping violators Sun and South Korean Park Tae-Hwan competing at the Games, Horton sniffed: "I don’t have time or respect for drug cheats."

That prompted an outcry from Chinese journalists who sabotaged Horton’s victory press conference demanding to know why he had used such frank language.

"I used the word ‘drugs cheat’ because he tested positive," replied Horton.

"It’s not a question about me and Sun. I just have a problem with athletes who’ve tested positive and are still competing."

The row overshadowed a race that had lead changes galore and a thunderous finish, Horton edging Sun to win by 0.13sec in 3:41.55.

Sun did not take Horton’s criticism lying down, snapping back: "I don’t care too much what the Australian athlete says. I don’t have to prove myself to anyone."

Among a lengthy rap sheet the controversial Sun has compiled since his London breakthrough was a three-month doping ban — served in secret two years ago — for taking a banned stimulant, he said was for a heart complaint.

Canada’s Ryan Cochrane also let rip at Sun earlier in the day. "I wish it was even across the board. "For an athlete that’s clean it’s really frustrating. Once the Games are over, we’ll all look back and wish this was handled better."

Sun insisted he had nothing to hide. "I’m clean," he growled.

AFP