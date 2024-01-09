Pondering who will make the biggest impression on the SA20

Faf du Plessis will use the SA20 as the stage on which to stake a claim for T20 World Cup selection. Picture: SA20/SPORTZPICS/GALLO IMAGES
Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter has made it clear that given the lack of T20 international action for the SA team in 2024, leagues such as the SA20 will play an influential role in how he selects his squad for the T20 World Cup later in the year.
Here are six players for whom the SA20 may have big World Cup implications:
Beyers Swanepoel (Sunrisers Eastern Cape)
In the last two seasons the 25-year-old has been one of the leading players on the domestic circuit, often putting himself in the trickiest positions and dragging his team across the line, mostly with the ball, but occasionally with the bat as well.
The SA20 is the biggest stage Swanepoel’s had on which to perform, and with the Proteas seeking depth in the all-rounder position, the competition offers the perfect chance to make an impression.
Rilee Rossouw (Pretoria Capitals)
There may be one spot open in the T20 World Cup squad for a batter and Rossouw’s versatility may give him an advantage over Faf du Plessis, who has held meetings and shared phone calls with the Proteas white-ball coach.
Rossouw ideally wants to bat in the top four but can do a job lower down the order too, and importantly gets into boundary hitting mode quicker than Du Plessis.
Faf du Plessis (Joburg Super Kings)
Playing alongside Reeza Hendricks, who now has the inside lane for the T20 opening berth in the Proteas team, it will be interesting to see how Du Plessis manages the captaincy along with his own World Cup ambitions.
There has been a lot of publicity around a recall to the Proteas, but it is in the middle where Du Plessis will be judged.
To be fair to him, his form in leagues around the world has been good in the past few years, but with the World Cup on the horizon, performances in the next few weeks and months are when it matters most.
Bjorn Fortuin (Paarl Royals)
Arguably the unluckiest player regarding Proteas selection, having lost out on an ODI World Cup spot to Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi in 2023.
However, given where the T20 World Cup is taking place, a successful SA20 could put Fortuin back in the selection mix.
A steady performer domestically, he will need to elevate his performances, especially away from Paarl, to force Walter’s hand.
Wiaan Mulder (Durban Super Giants)
Only Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma generate more online debate on SA cricket on X than Mulder.
“When is he going to fulfil his potential?”
“Is he any good?”
“He never does it for the Proteas.”
He hasn’t been helped by the fact that his international career — comprising 32 matches — has been stretched out over six years and started when he was still a teen.
Domestically, whether for the Lions or Leicestershire, his value is unquestioned.
He is in that group of seam bowling all-rounders Walter will keep a close eye on.
George Linde (MI Cape Town)
A left-arm spinner who is also a powerful striker. The package looks good and yet Linde still can’t force his way into the Proteas side.
SA certainly have enough spin options, but it is his ability with the bat that could put him back in the selectors’ plans. His versatility stretches beyond just his primary roles. He can open the bowling, and bowl the middle period as well. With the bat, should Cape Town be looking for a “pinch-hitter” in the power play, he can do that too along with his “death” hitting ability.
