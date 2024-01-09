NEIL MANTHORP: Spotlights follow the money, get trained on the SA20 tournament
The winners will collect a handsome R34m and the runners-up a R16.25m share of the prize money
09 January 2024 - 04:59
For the next month, or at least fortnight, let there be no talk of Test cricket’s demise or the fortunes of the makeshift squad heading to New Zealand in a couple of weeks for a World Test Championship assignment. Now is the time of the SA20. It only gets 30 days a year so let’s give it all of our spotlights.
The SA20 “remains the biggest prize in SA cricket with a [sic] total prize money R70m on offer for Season 2”, one of the many recent releases from the Cape Town head office reminded us...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.