Proteas’ Klaasen retires from Test cricket

Big slogging crowd favourite still very much part of white-ball plans, says Cricket SA

08 January 2024 - 13:57
by Nick Said
Heinrich Klaasen. Picture: PANKAJ NANGIA/GALLO IMAGES
SA wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has retired from red-ball cricket despite the country’s Test coach Shukri Conrad suggesting he would form part of his plans in 2024.

Powerful middle order hitter Klaasen has become a mainstay of the SA white-ball side, with his record-breaking 174 from 83 balls against Australia in an ODI in September underlining his ability.

He played four Tests between 2019 and 2023, managing 108 runs at an average of 13.00, but was set to return to the team in 2024, according to Conrad, with current wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne failing to impress.

“After a few sleepless nights wondering if I am making the right decision, I have decided to retire from red-ball cricket. It’s a difficult decision that I have made because it is by far my favourite format of the game,” Klaasen said in a statement on Monday.

“But for now a new challenge awaits and I am looking forward to it.”

The 32-year-old has not elaborated on what that challenge may be, but with confirmed stints coming up in the SA20, Indian Premier League, the Hundred and Major League Cricket in the US, it appears he will feature prominently in the global leagues in the shortest format.

Cricket SA’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe confirmed Klaasen is still part of its white-ball plans.

“We look forward to seeing him excel in the white-ball arena and continue to make valuable contributions to SA cricket in the years ahead,” he said.

SA recently lost opener Dean Elgar to Test retirement, while others who have prematurely given up first-class cricket to focus on the T20 circuit include Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and David Miller.

Reuters

India beat Proteas in shortest (and weirdest) Test ever

Hosts SA lose despite posting the only century and setting an extraordinary bowling record
4 days ago

Pakistan coach Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat

The third and final Test of the series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3
1 week ago

Burger the latest SA quick bowling sensation

He joins long list of dangerous SA pacemen in a dream start to test career, taking two wickets in victory over India
1 week ago
