One-day format slips into the background of talk about cricket’s future

Having had its moment in the sun, it is back to the shadows for the ODI format, even if “Pink Day” briefly provides a spotlight this Sunday.
The debate around 50-overs cricket, its future, its structure and its worth can go back to the hallways, washbasins or water coolers now that the World Cup is done. But the frequency with which the International Cricket Council (ICC) hosts events means talk about the format’s future will switch back to the boardroom in due course.
Because of the ICC’s “annual event” schedule, the focus is on T20s ahead of the 2024 World Cup. ODIs can return to focus in 2025.
That has created a tricky balancing act for players and coaches, the people expected to perform on the field and make the product worth viewing. The three-match series between SA and India that starts at the Wanderers on Sunday reflects how Rob Walter and his Indian counterpart, Rahul Dravid, are trying to achieve that equilibrium while putting the building blocks in place for the future.
Of course, India’s resources, both financial and in terms of players, allow it to carry out that exercise in a more radical fashion. Only three of their 16-man squad played in the ODI World Cup, with Dravid understandably targeting the T20s and Tests on the SA tour.
In addition to the T20 World Cup, the Tests count in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India already have one win under their belt after triumphing in the Caribbean earlier in 2023, while for the Proteas the short series is their first in the 2023-25 WTC.
Walter, having agreed to prioritising the Tests this summer, can’t be quite as expansive with his selection as Dravid can. Seven players from the Proteas World Cup are included in the ODI group for the series against India, and just Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj are part of the Test squad too.
Although the 2027 World Cup is a priority for Cricket SA and Walter, there is probably scope to try and ring a little more out of the group that made it to the semifinals in 2023. Cricket SA’s director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe, has said the 2025 Champions Trophy — which for now is set to be hosted in Pakistan — will be a line in the sand for some of the players.
Those are likely to include Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen. That quartet will be 35 or older by the time the next 50-over World Cup is hosted in SA. Notwithstanding Bavuma’s poor World Cup, they are all still significant contributors with the bat for the Proteas and by the end of the Champions Trophy should have earmarked how long they wish to continue and, specifically, if they want to play in 2027.
While the series that starts on Sunday has no major bearing on 2027, the inclusion of Nandré Burger, Tony de Zorzi and Mihlali Mpongwana offers hints about areas Walter wants to strengthen and stabilise.
Others, such as Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis and Matthew Breetzke will be desperate to establish themselves in the next few years as well.
It’s unlikely that will all happen at the same time because the incumbents deserve a shot at the Champions Trophy, and especially because they hope the togetherness they’ve worked so hard to foster since Walter’s appointment will allow them to go a couple of steps further than they managed in India a few weeks ago.
To the extent that there may be a need for change and an understanding that fewer ODIs will be played in the next few years, Cricket SA’s patient approach for now has merit. After the Champions Trophy, the wheels of selection are likely to accelerate.
ODI squads
SA: Aiden Markram (capt), Ottniel Baartman, Nandré Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.
One-day format slips into the background of talk about cricket's future
With the focus now on T20s, a tricky balancing act is required of players, coaches and selectors
