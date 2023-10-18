Sport / Cricket

New Zealand stretch winning streak with Afghan victory

Black Caps inflict a 149-run defeat after benefiting from Afghanistan’s sloppy fielding

18 October 2023 - 19:02
by Amlan Chakraborty
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS

Chennai — New Zealand brought Afghanistan back down to earth, inflicting a heavy 149-run defeat on them to stretch their own winning streak in the 50-overs World Cup on Wednesday.

Three days after stunning defending champions England, the plucky Afghans briefly kindled hopes of another upset when New Zealand's top order suffered a mini-collapse.

The 2019 runners-up, however, went on to post 288/6 after skipper Tom Latham (68) and Glenn Phillips (71) smashed rapid half-centuries.

They benefited tremendously from the sloppy fielding of an Afghan side, who floored four catches and blew a stumping opportunity as well to let New Zealand off the hook.

New Zealand were not as forgiving though when they returned to defend their total and bundled out Afghanistan for 149 inside 35 overs to coast to their fourth successive win in the tournament.

Reuters

Buttler demands England show character after huge Afghanistan setback

The unexpected loss has put the team’s Cricket World Cup title defence on shaky ground
Sport
2 days ago

Irate Warner wants more DRS transparency after dismissal

Aussie batsman furious after his lbw dismissal in win over Sri Lanka, with technology upholding decision
Sport
7 hours ago

Stunned Proteas may have had a few things wrong, says coach Walter

SA's management were scratching their heads about the extreme contrast in performance by the Proteas in the first three matches of the World Cup.
Sport
5 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
It’s time we turn corner: Ntseki before Chiefs’ ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
New Zealand stretch winning streak with Afghan ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Let them have boeuf, says Pollard on teams ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
SA’s undying Premier League passion
Sport / Soccer
5.
England sweat on Marcus Smith for Boks semifinal
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Afghanistan surprise champions England at Cricket World Cup

Sport / Cricket

Bleary-eyed Proteas wary of underestimating unheralded Dutch

Sport / Cricket

Six glutton Rohit’s demolition of Pakistan ‘more PlayStation than cricket’

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.