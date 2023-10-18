Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith of Anchor Capital
New Zealand stretch winning streak with Afghan victory
Black Caps inflict a 149-run defeat after benefiting from Afghanistan’s sloppy fielding
Chennai — New Zealand brought Afghanistan back down to earth, inflicting a heavy 149-run defeat on them to stretch their own winning streak in the 50-overs World Cup on Wednesday.
Three days after stunning defending champions England, the plucky Afghans briefly kindled hopes of another upset when New Zealand's top order suffered a mini-collapse.
The 2019 runners-up, however, went on to post 288/6 after skipper Tom Latham (68) and Glenn Phillips (71) smashed rapid half-centuries.
They benefited tremendously from the sloppy fielding of an Afghan side, who floored four catches and blew a stumping opportunity as well to let New Zealand off the hook.
New Zealand were not as forgiving though when they returned to defend their total and bundled out Afghanistan for 149 inside 35 overs to coast to their fourth successive win in the tournament.
Reuters
