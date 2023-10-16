Bleary-eyed Proteas wary of underestimating unheralded Dutch

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma wants to avoid being caught off guard when his side tackles the Netherlands in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Picture: ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS
While the Dutch squad enjoyed pizza night at their hotel, the Proteas had a late evening in Dharamshala, watching their rugby compadres successfully storm the fields of France.
“I’m still trying to wake up from the late night,” said Temba Bavuma, who has already had one nodding off episode at the World Cup. Describing the intensity of what they’d watched from Paris (broadcast at about midnight in India), Bavuma said his side would draw inspiration from the Springboks’ performance.
Unlike the Rugby World Cup, the cricket one has yet to see a match of high intensity and closeness of the kinds seen in the quarterfinals in France.
The tournament’s schedule doesn’t allow for any jeopardy in the first couple of weeks, with teams such as England and Australia, already having suffered two defeats, still with their play-off destiny very much in their own hands.
Nevertheless Afghanistan’s upset of the world champions on Sunday, would have made an impression in the SA and Netherlands’ camps. The Dutch will undoubtedly draw confidence from the performance of a fellow “minnow”, while SA will be wary of not producing their sharpest play at the HPCA Stadium on Tuesday.
Not that Bavuma needed reminding, but he got some anyway at his prematch media engagement, about the Dutch’s triumph in the T20 World Cup in 2022. SA needed to win that final group match to qualify for the semifinals but fell apart alarmingly in one of the great shocks of that competition.
Bavuma, however, had a reminder of his own for members of the fourth estate. “This is a different format, it asks different questions in terms of your skills and being able to do your skills for a longer period of time. I think that’s something that we all need to appreciate.
“The last time we played the Netherlands was back home in SA [earlier this year]. We obviously needed those points to qualify for the World Cup and our victories there were emphatic,” said Bavuma.
The players have all made a concerted effort to leave what happened in the past at the tournament behind them. So while they’ve drawn confidence from two dominant performances against Sri Lanka and Australia, those two matches have otherwise been forgotten.
“The past is the past. The only thing you can do is learn from it and that’s what we are doing; learning whatever lessons there have been and just focus specifically on what is in front of us,” head coach Rob Walter said of the mental approach.
What does await is a tricky outfield at the HPCA Stadium, situated in the foothills of the Himalayas. Players from England, Bangladesh and Afghanistan last week complained about the sandy outfield, with bowlers adjusting their run-ups and fielders the way they move with diving and sliding best avoided.
“We did have a fielding practice last night and to be honest it didn’t play as bad as it really looked,” said Bavuma. “We have spoken about trying to be a bit more cautious, maybe changing your diving technique but I don’t know how easy that is to do when you are in the heat of the moment.”
The forecast for rain on Tuesday, at least for a few hours, will add to the jeopardy, but otherwise, Bavuma reiterated the importance of maintaining the intensity and focus from the first two matches. “There’s no complacency or talk of taking the game for granted. We still respect the opposition, not just the Netherlands, but any opposition you come up against at international level. We’ll be coming into the game with the same mindset we had against Sri Lanka and Australia.”
