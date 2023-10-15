Sport / Cricket

Tom Blundell to fly in as cover for injured Kane Williamson

Coach hopes New Zealand captain will make it back for the later stages of the World Cup

15 October 2023 - 16:30
by Amlan Chakraborty
New Zealand's Kane Williamson during practice. Picture: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS
New Zealand's Kane Williamson during practice. Picture: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS

New Delhi — New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the team’s immediate World Cup matches with a fractured thumb, but head coach Gary Stead is optimistic the batter will be back in action at some stage of the tournament.

After spending nearly seven months on the sidelines with a knee injury, Williamson made 78 not out in his return to action in the team’s comprehensive victory against Bangladesh on Friday.

The 33-year-old, however, was struck by a throw while running between the wickets during the match, which now makes him uncertain for the tournament.

Tom Blundell will travel to India as cover, but Williamson will remain with the team with the hope of being available for the back end of group play in November, New Zealand Cricket said.

“We’re all feeling for Kane to have this occur after all his hard work to return from his knee injury,” Stead said.

“While it’s disappointing news, the initial diagnosis has given us some optimism he can still feature later in the pool play after a period of rest and rehabilitation.

“Kane is clearly a massive part of our side and a world-class player and captain, so we’ll look to give him every opportunity we can to return in the tournament.”

Blundell was picked ahead of Henry Nicholls, who suffered a mild side strain during a Plunket Shield warm-up match during the week.

“Tom’s been with the one-day side on tours to Pakistan and Bangladesh and performed well,” Stead said. “He covers multiple positions in the batting order and his wicketkeeping skills are an added bonus as a backup.”

The 2019 runners-up have kicked off their campaign for a maiden World Cup title with a hat-trick of victories. They face Afghanistan in their next match in Chennai on Wednesday.

Reuters

De Kock and Rabada deliver as Proteas outclass Australia

Proteas' two biggest names deliver in keeping with their reputations
Sport
3 days ago

De Kock plays down potency of SA's top six

After the win against Sri Lanka, Proteas will be facing a better attack against Australia in Thursday's showdown
Sport
4 days ago

India cruise to second win as captain Rohit blitzes Afghanistan

The elegant right-hander led the chase by example with his dazzling stroke play that set up their eight-wicket thrashing
Sport
4 days ago

Australia hoping for solutions to one-day woes against Proteas

Thursday's match-up between Australia and SA at the Cricket World Cup has not been getting the attention a fixture with so much historic lustre ...
Sport
4 days ago

Centurions Rizwan and Shafique guide Pakistan to win over Sri Lanka in record chase

Chasing a daunting 345, the 1992 champions got over the line in 48.2 overs, eclipsing the previous mark of 329
Sport
5 days ago
