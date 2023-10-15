New Zealand's Kane Williamson during practice. Picture: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS
New Delhi — New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the team’s immediate World Cup matches with a fractured thumb, but head coach Gary Stead is optimistic the batter will be back in action at some stage of the tournament.
After spending nearly seven months on the sidelines with a knee injury, Williamson made 78 not out in his return to action in the team’s comprehensive victory against Bangladesh on Friday.
The 33-year-old, however, was struck by a throw while running between the wickets during the match, which now makes him uncertain for the tournament.
Tom Blundell will travel to India as cover, but Williamson will remain with the team with the hope of being available for the back end of group play in November, New Zealand Cricket said.
“We’re all feeling for Kane to have this occur after all his hard work to return from his knee injury,” Stead said.
“While it’s disappointing news, the initial diagnosis has given us some optimism he can still feature later in the pool play after a period of rest and rehabilitation.
“Kane is clearly a massive part of our side and a world-class player and captain, so we’ll look to give him every opportunity we can to return in the tournament.”
Blundell was picked ahead of Henry Nicholls, who suffered a mild side strain during a Plunket Shield warm-up match during the week.
“Tom’s been with the one-day side on tours to Pakistan and Bangladesh and performed well,” Stead said. “He covers multiple positions in the batting order and his wicketkeeping skills are an added bonus as a backup.”
The 2019 runners-up have kicked off their campaign for a maiden World Cup title with a hat-trick of victories. They face Afghanistan in their next match in Chennai on Wednesday.
Tom Blundell to fly in as cover for injured Kane Williamson
Coach hopes New Zealand captain will make it back for the later stages of the World Cup
New Delhi — New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the team’s immediate World Cup matches with a fractured thumb, but head coach Gary Stead is optimistic the batter will be back in action at some stage of the tournament.
After spending nearly seven months on the sidelines with a knee injury, Williamson made 78 not out in his return to action in the team’s comprehensive victory against Bangladesh on Friday.
The 33-year-old, however, was struck by a throw while running between the wickets during the match, which now makes him uncertain for the tournament.
Tom Blundell will travel to India as cover, but Williamson will remain with the team with the hope of being available for the back end of group play in November, New Zealand Cricket said.
“We’re all feeling for Kane to have this occur after all his hard work to return from his knee injury,” Stead said.
“While it’s disappointing news, the initial diagnosis has given us some optimism he can still feature later in the pool play after a period of rest and rehabilitation.
“Kane is clearly a massive part of our side and a world-class player and captain, so we’ll look to give him every opportunity we can to return in the tournament.”
Blundell was picked ahead of Henry Nicholls, who suffered a mild side strain during a Plunket Shield warm-up match during the week.
“Tom’s been with the one-day side on tours to Pakistan and Bangladesh and performed well,” Stead said. “He covers multiple positions in the batting order and his wicketkeeping skills are an added bonus as a backup.”
The 2019 runners-up have kicked off their campaign for a maiden World Cup title with a hat-trick of victories. They face Afghanistan in their next match in Chennai on Wednesday.
Reuters
De Kock and Rabada deliver as Proteas outclass Australia
De Kock plays down potency of SA’s top six
India cruise to second win as captain Rohit blitzes Afghanistan
Australia hoping for solutions to one-day woes against Proteas
Centurions Rizwan and Shafique guide Pakistan to win over Sri Lanka in record chase
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
India cruise to second win as captain Rohit blitzes Afghanistan
Execution with ball again in spotlight as Proteas prepare for Australia
eMedia loses bid to screen Rugby World Cup
NEIL MANTHORP: Oh what a muddle it has been
Centurions Rizwan and Shafique guide Pakistan to win over Sri Lanka in record ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.