Bengaluru — Pakistan made it two wins from two World Cup matches as batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique hit centuries in a record run chase to set up a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Chasing a daunting 345 after Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed tons to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position, the 1992 champions got over the line in 48.2 overs thanks to Rizwan’s 131 not out and Abdullah’s 113.
Ireland had held the previous record for the highest run chase in World Cups with 329 against England in the 2011 edition.
Mendis dominated Pakistan’s bowlers earlier with 14 fours and six sixes to score 122 before Samarawickrama dropped anchor to make 108 as Sri Lanka posted 344/9 in 50 overs, though they were restricted at the end by Ali (4/71) and Haris Rauf (2/64).
Mendis reached his century in 65 balls — the fastest by a Sri Lankan at the World Cup — flicking pacer Hasan Ali for a six off his legs to eclipse former skipper Kumar Sangakkara, whose century had come off 70 balls against England in the 2015 edition.
Pakistan got off to a shaky start as Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam inside eight overs and Shafique was cautious early on before cutting loose to build a superb 176-run partnership with Rizwan.
Shafique, who replaced the out-of-form Fakhar Zaman, cracked 10 fours and three sixes and was primed to stay until the end on his World Cup debut but he fell to Matheesha Pathirana after a stunning catch by substitute Dushan Hemantha.
Rizwan was hit on the face and battled cramps after getting into the eighties but soldiered on for his third century, before guiding them home in style.
Centurions Rizwan and Shafique guide Pakistan to win over Sri Lanka in record chase
Chasing a daunting 345, the 1992 champions got over the line in 48.2 overs, eclipsing the previous mark of 329
Bengaluru — Pakistan made it two wins from two World Cup matches as batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique hit centuries in a record run chase to set up a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Chasing a daunting 345 after Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed tons to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position, the 1992 champions got over the line in 48.2 overs thanks to Rizwan’s 131 not out and Abdullah’s 113.
Ireland had held the previous record for the highest run chase in World Cups with 329 against England in the 2011 edition.
Mendis dominated Pakistan’s bowlers earlier with 14 fours and six sixes to score 122 before Samarawickrama dropped anchor to make 108 as Sri Lanka posted 344/9 in 50 overs, though they were restricted at the end by Ali (4/71) and Haris Rauf (2/64).
Mendis reached his century in 65 balls — the fastest by a Sri Lankan at the World Cup — flicking pacer Hasan Ali for a six off his legs to eclipse former skipper Kumar Sangakkara, whose century had come off 70 balls against England in the 2015 edition.
Pakistan got off to a shaky start as Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam inside eight overs and Shafique was cautious early on before cutting loose to build a superb 176-run partnership with Rizwan.
Shafique, who replaced the out-of-form Fakhar Zaman, cracked 10 fours and three sixes and was primed to stay until the end on his World Cup debut but he fell to Matheesha Pathirana after a stunning catch by substitute Dushan Hemantha.
Rizwan was hit on the face and battled cramps after getting into the eighties but soldiered on for his third century, before guiding them home in style.
Reuters
Rassie van der Dussen’s outlook a vital cog in Proteas’ runs machine
NEIL MANTHORP: Oh what a muddle it has been
Dharamsala outfield not ideal for World Cup, says Buttler
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Markram calls for calm after Proteas’ blistering start
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.