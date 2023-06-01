Proteas focus on mental preparation at training camp, says Van der Dussen

Rather than engage in any specific World Cup planning, the gathering of a group of Proteas players in Durban this week is to build on the progress the limited-overs team made at the end of last summer.

Rassie van der Dussen confirmed that neither he nor captain Temba Bavuma would be playing as part of a KZN Academy side against Oman, whose squad is preparing for the ICC World Cup qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe at the end of June.

Bavuma had wanted to make himself available for those matches to reignite some of the rhythm he found in his batting in the second half of last season when he scored three centuries across the Test and ODI formats. Instead he and the other seven players spent more time on specific skills training, much of it to do with the mental side of their preparation.