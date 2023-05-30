De Zorzi focused on new season, not captaining the Proteas

Business Day TV speaks to RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg
SA’s stance is interpreted everywhere as the country having signed up to what Vladimir Putin stands for
Competition law exemptions allow companies to collaborate on emergency energy projects
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Business Day TV speaks to AfroCentric Group CEO Ahmed Banderker
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, of Intellidex and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
The fact that SA does not have to rely on imports and the whims of global markets for a plate of food is severely understated
Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority, says statement signed by 350 experts and industry executives
The Russian No 2 seed out of the French Open after a first-round defeat by the Brazilian qualifier
Priced at just over R2.2m, the six-seater luxury minibus is the new flagship of the V-Class range
Tony de Zorzi is captaining the SA A team to Sri Lanka and feels nothing more needs to be read into it other than that.
“There is a big effort from [the media] to blow it up bigger than it seems,” he said at Cricket SA’s Centre of Excellence facility where the side wrapped up preparations ahead of Wednesday’s departure.
“Obviously someone has to be the captain on this tour and Shuks [Shukri Conrad] selected me. Now whether that [suggests] something about the future, I don’t really know and I’m not focused on that.”
De Zorzi may be growing irritated with all this talk about being a future Proteas captain, a topic Conrad raised in February when the 25-year-old was selected for SA for the first time. Conrad said De Zorzi, a former captain of the SA under-19 team and skipper at Western Province, would be a strong candidate to replace Temba Bavuma sometime in the future.
It is understandable that a link will be made between those remarks by the Proteas Test coach and De Zorzi’s appointment as SA A skipper, with Conrad also taking control of coaching the team in Sri Lanka.
“It is a narrative that is being pushed. If anything, I’m more worried about keeping my spot in the [Proteas] team and to create match-winning performances for the team,” De Zorzi said.
De Zorzi’s first outings at international level were relatively successful. He made 85 in the first innings of the second Test against the West Indies and knocked up a couple of 20s in the ODIs.
“I learnt a lot. I was fortunate to get that 80, it gives you the confidence to know that you can compete at that level, but [awareness] also to walk away and know there are things you can do better. I got starts in most innings — it’s about making sure that you kick on.
“At that level, once you get in, it’s the hardest thing to do, and you don’t want to waste [opportunities], so that is something I want to take into this tour and into the season.”
Sri Lanka A are expected to field a strong team, particularly for the three one-day matches, as they boost their preparation ahead of the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe that starts at the end of June. The teams will also face each other in two four-day matches.
The majority of the SA A players are coming out of a winter break, but De Zorzi hopes they will be sufficiently focused to take on the Sri Lankans.
“We had a very good camp to get us into gear. We are expecting a strong showing because they will be looking ahead to that qualifier,” he said.
“It’s a nice measure for some of our guys who have not played international cricket to see where they are and the things they need to work on. [Sri Lanka] are always packed with talented players and they usually bring guys you’ve not seen or followed … I’m sure it will be an exciting tour.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
De Zorzi focused on new season, not captaining the Proteas
SA A team skipper believes the media is making too big an issue of the possibility
Tony de Zorzi is captaining the SA A team to Sri Lanka and feels nothing more needs to be read into it other than that.
“There is a big effort from [the media] to blow it up bigger than it seems,” he said at Cricket SA’s Centre of Excellence facility where the side wrapped up preparations ahead of Wednesday’s departure.
“Obviously someone has to be the captain on this tour and Shuks [Shukri Conrad] selected me. Now whether that [suggests] something about the future, I don’t really know and I’m not focused on that.”
De Zorzi may be growing irritated with all this talk about being a future Proteas captain, a topic Conrad raised in February when the 25-year-old was selected for SA for the first time. Conrad said De Zorzi, a former captain of the SA under-19 team and skipper at Western Province, would be a strong candidate to replace Temba Bavuma sometime in the future.
It is understandable that a link will be made between those remarks by the Proteas Test coach and De Zorzi’s appointment as SA A skipper, with Conrad also taking control of coaching the team in Sri Lanka.
“It is a narrative that is being pushed. If anything, I’m more worried about keeping my spot in the [Proteas] team and to create match-winning performances for the team,” De Zorzi said.
De Zorzi’s first outings at international level were relatively successful. He made 85 in the first innings of the second Test against the West Indies and knocked up a couple of 20s in the ODIs.
“I learnt a lot. I was fortunate to get that 80, it gives you the confidence to know that you can compete at that level, but [awareness] also to walk away and know there are things you can do better. I got starts in most innings — it’s about making sure that you kick on.
“At that level, once you get in, it’s the hardest thing to do, and you don’t want to waste [opportunities], so that is something I want to take into this tour and into the season.”
Sri Lanka A are expected to field a strong team, particularly for the three one-day matches, as they boost their preparation ahead of the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe that starts at the end of June. The teams will also face each other in two four-day matches.
The majority of the SA A players are coming out of a winter break, but De Zorzi hopes they will be sufficiently focused to take on the Sri Lankans.
“We had a very good camp to get us into gear. We are expecting a strong showing because they will be looking ahead to that qualifier,” he said.
“It’s a nice measure for some of our guys who have not played international cricket to see where they are and the things they need to work on. [Sri Lanka] are always packed with talented players and they usually bring guys you’ve not seen or followed … I’m sure it will be an exciting tour.”
NEIL MANTHORP: T20 turns suitcases into treasure chests, if the load does not drag you down
Kohli on top of his game in T20 cricket
Bavuma and teammates speak their minds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Chennai pip Gujarat in dramatic final to win fifth IPL title
World cricket body’s revenue model threatens the growth of the game, say ...
NEIL MANTHORP: For cricketers, money talks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.