Bangladesh beat England in final T20 to complete clean sweep

The oil price recovery outweighs investor fears of US bank failures and inventory build-up
The president wants an active developmental state, but his presidency aborted 44% of its meetings last year
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says immediate goal is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
The private equity group, which has stakes in Brait and TymeBank, reported a 1.3% rise in its NAVPS in its interim results
Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
The blueprint includes the creation of hubs housing chipmaking mega-plants, design houses and material suppliers
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
Nouveau riche aesthetics are giddily embraced here
England crashed to a 3-0 series defeat against Bangladesh in their Twenty20 series as a half-century by Litton Das and some tight bowling helped the hosts secure a 16-run victory in the final match in Mirpur on Tuesday.
Chasing 159 to win thanks to a 57-ball 73 by Das and an unbeaten 47 by Najmul Hossain Shanto, England lost Phil Salt for a first-ball duck in debutant Tanvir Islam’s opening over before Dawid Malan (53) and Jos Buttler (40) steadied the ship.
Malan then top-edged one to Das behind the wickets to become Mustafizur Rahman’s 100th victim in the 14th over before Buttler was run out next ball attempting a risky single as the hosts heaped the pressure on England.
Moeen Ali and Ben Duckett also perished trying big shots against Taskin Ahmed and the visitors never recovered, finishing on 142/6 from their 20 overs.
It is only the third time that England have been blanked in a bilateral T20 series featuring at least two matches.
“We were really good in this series. I thought we fielded exceptionally,” said Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. “That has been one of the major changes. If we look at the World Cup next year, we can build from here."
Bangladesh had denied England a clean sweep in the preceding three-match one-day international series by winning the final game, and they produced some commanding displays against the world champions in the shortest format.
Having stunned England in the opening two T20 matches, they got off to a solid start after being asked to bat by Buttler as Das and fellow opener Rony Talukdar (24) settled in early on a good wicket to score 46 in the powerplay.
Talukdar failed to make the most of being dropped on 17 by Rehan Ahmed off Jofra Archer and was caught following a miscued reverse sweep off Adil Rashid. But his replacement Shanto then came to the crease and further frustrated England.
Das was also handed a reprieve, dropped by Duckett at deep midwicket off Archer after he made his ninth half-century, and he went on to punish England’s bowlers before finally holing out to Salt in the deep.
Shanto narrowly missed out on his half-century as England clamped down in the final overs with Rashid (1/23), Chris Jordan (1/21) and Sam Curran (0/28) leading the way.
“Really disappointed but congratulations to Bangladesh. They deserved their victory,” Buttler said. “We came back well and missed some opportunities in the field which is disappointing in this game. It was a good score to restrict them to but that didn’t happen.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bangladesh beat England in final T20 to complete clean sweep
Only the third time the islanders have been blanked in a T20I bilateral series
England crashed to a 3-0 series defeat against Bangladesh in their Twenty20 series as a half-century by Litton Das and some tight bowling helped the hosts secure a 16-run victory in the final match in Mirpur on Tuesday.
Chasing 159 to win thanks to a 57-ball 73 by Das and an unbeaten 47 by Najmul Hossain Shanto, England lost Phil Salt for a first-ball duck in debutant Tanvir Islam’s opening over before Dawid Malan (53) and Jos Buttler (40) steadied the ship.
Malan then top-edged one to Das behind the wickets to become Mustafizur Rahman’s 100th victim in the 14th over before Buttler was run out next ball attempting a risky single as the hosts heaped the pressure on England.
Moeen Ali and Ben Duckett also perished trying big shots against Taskin Ahmed and the visitors never recovered, finishing on 142/6 from their 20 overs.
It is only the third time that England have been blanked in a bilateral T20 series featuring at least two matches.
“We were really good in this series. I thought we fielded exceptionally,” said Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. “That has been one of the major changes. If we look at the World Cup next year, we can build from here."
Bangladesh had denied England a clean sweep in the preceding three-match one-day international series by winning the final game, and they produced some commanding displays against the world champions in the shortest format.
Having stunned England in the opening two T20 matches, they got off to a solid start after being asked to bat by Buttler as Das and fellow opener Rony Talukdar (24) settled in early on a good wicket to score 46 in the powerplay.
Talukdar failed to make the most of being dropped on 17 by Rehan Ahmed off Jofra Archer and was caught following a miscued reverse sweep off Adil Rashid. But his replacement Shanto then came to the crease and further frustrated England.
Das was also handed a reprieve, dropped by Duckett at deep midwicket off Archer after he made his ninth half-century, and he went on to punish England’s bowlers before finally holing out to Salt in the deep.
Shanto narrowly missed out on his half-century as England clamped down in the final overs with Rashid (1/23), Chris Jordan (1/21) and Sam Curran (0/28) leading the way.
“Really disappointed but congratulations to Bangladesh. They deserved their victory,” Buttler said. “We came back well and missed some opportunities in the field which is disappointing in this game. It was a good score to restrict them to but that didn’t happen.”
Reuters
India close in on semis place after nervy win against Bangladesh
Rampant Rossouw leads way as SA thrash Bangladesh
Bangladesh have no answer to Proteas spin wizards Maharaj and Harmer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
India close in on semis place after nervy win against Bangladesh
Rampant Rossouw leads way as SA thrash Bangladesh
Bangladesh have no answer to Proteas spin wizards Maharaj and Harmer
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.