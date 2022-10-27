Rampant Rossouw leads way as SA thrash Bangladesh

But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
Our entrenched youth unemployment crisis is the biggest risk to SA
The funds will be used to close the power stations replace them with renewable energy plants and battery storage systems
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
Swiss lender’s announcement of a ‘blueprint for success’ gets a lukewarm reception from analysts
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Bruce Lehrmann is accused of sexually assaulting a colleague in Parliament House
Tigers fail to get going after left-handed batsman smashes 109 off 56 deliveries
Closure of self-driving start-up Argo underscores the difficulty of making robotised cars
Rilee Rossouw hammered a century as SA made an emphatic statement in thrashing Bangladesh by 104 runs in their second T20 World Cup clash in Sydney on Thursday.
Bangladesh were always going to be a tricky opponent, but Rossouw’s first ton by a South African at a T20 World Cup coupled with some high-quality bowling were enough to blast the Tigers into submission.
Left-handed Rossouw smashed 109 off only 56 deliveries in an innings punctuated with seven fours and eight sixes and he shared in a tournament-record 163-run second-wicket partnership with Quinton de Kock (63 in 38 balls) as the Proteas posted 205/5.
In reply, the Tigers never got going and lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually capitulating to 101 inside 17 overs. Warriors quick Anrich Nortjé finished with match figures of 4/10 in 3.3 overs while unorthodox leftarm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi chipped in with 3/20.
“To score a hundred in a winning cause is fantastic,” man-of-the-match Rossouw said. “Very chuffed with my performance today but more important is we got the two points.”
Chasing a huge 206, the Tigers got off to a quick start racing to 26 for no loss at the end of the second over, but the introduction of Nortjé made the breakthrough, with Soumya Sarkar (15) caught behind by De Kock, before he rattled the stumps of Najmul Hussain Shanto for nine.
Shamsi then worked his way through the middle order before Nortjé bowled Taskin Ahmed for 10 to close out the match.
The Proteas lost captain Temba Bavuma (2) early, caught behind by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan off Taskin Ahmed. However, Rossouw, who survived an early review for caught behind, took the team total and his budding partnership with De Kock past the fifty-run mark.
A rain interruption brought a brief halt to play but when they returned 22 minutes later, no overs had been lost. Rossouw went past 50 as the Proteas reached 91/1 at the halfway mark.
The left-hander hit 18 in Shakib Al Hasan’s first over to take the partnership to 100 at the end of the 11th over. SA were also awarded five penalty runs after Nurul Hasan was found to move from his position before the ball was delivered.
De Kock went to his 50 in just 33 deliveries before Rossouw, who continued to clear the boundary with ease, took the total past 150.
De Kock, on 63, hit seven fours and three sixes, before he was caught by Soumya Sarkar off Afif Hossain with SA on 170/2 in the 15th over before a single took Rossouw to his second T20I century a few overs later.
Shakib picked up two wickets in as many overs when he first had Tristan Stubbs (7) caught by Litton Das at deep midwicket, before claiming the prized wicket of Rossouw in his next over, Das again completing the catch.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rampant Rossouw leads way as SA thrash Bangladesh
Tigers fail to get going after left-handed batsman smashes 109 off 56 deliveries
Rilee Rossouw hammered a century as SA made an emphatic statement in thrashing Bangladesh by 104 runs in their second T20 World Cup clash in Sydney on Thursday.
Bangladesh were always going to be a tricky opponent, but Rossouw’s first ton by a South African at a T20 World Cup coupled with some high-quality bowling were enough to blast the Tigers into submission.
Left-handed Rossouw smashed 109 off only 56 deliveries in an innings punctuated with seven fours and eight sixes and he shared in a tournament-record 163-run second-wicket partnership with Quinton de Kock (63 in 38 balls) as the Proteas posted 205/5.
In reply, the Tigers never got going and lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually capitulating to 101 inside 17 overs. Warriors quick Anrich Nortjé finished with match figures of 4/10 in 3.3 overs while unorthodox leftarm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi chipped in with 3/20.
“To score a hundred in a winning cause is fantastic,” man-of-the-match Rossouw said. “Very chuffed with my performance today but more important is we got the two points.”
Chasing a huge 206, the Tigers got off to a quick start racing to 26 for no loss at the end of the second over, but the introduction of Nortjé made the breakthrough, with Soumya Sarkar (15) caught behind by De Kock, before he rattled the stumps of Najmul Hussain Shanto for nine.
Shamsi then worked his way through the middle order before Nortjé bowled Taskin Ahmed for 10 to close out the match.
The Proteas lost captain Temba Bavuma (2) early, caught behind by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan off Taskin Ahmed. However, Rossouw, who survived an early review for caught behind, took the team total and his budding partnership with De Kock past the fifty-run mark.
A rain interruption brought a brief halt to play but when they returned 22 minutes later, no overs had been lost. Rossouw went past 50 as the Proteas reached 91/1 at the halfway mark.
The left-hander hit 18 in Shakib Al Hasan’s first over to take the partnership to 100 at the end of the 11th over. SA were also awarded five penalty runs after Nurul Hasan was found to move from his position before the ball was delivered.
De Kock went to his 50 in just 33 deliveries before Rossouw, who continued to clear the boundary with ease, took the total past 150.
De Kock, on 63, hit seven fours and three sixes, before he was caught by Soumya Sarkar off Afif Hossain with SA on 170/2 in the 15th over before a single took Rossouw to his second T20I century a few overs later.
Shakib picked up two wickets in as many overs when he first had Tristan Stubbs (7) caught by Litton Das at deep midwicket, before claiming the prized wicket of Rossouw in his next over, Das again completing the catch.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.