Bangladesh have no answer to Proteas spin wizards Maharaj and Harmer

Keshav Maharaj turned on the spin on day five of the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban as SA thrashed a hapless Bangladesh by 220 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series on Monday.

Maharaj, who ended with an impressive 7/32, accounted for Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.

This was player-of-the-match Maharaj’s second-best career figures since he claimed 9/21 against Sri Lanka in 2018.

All the wickets in the innings fell to spin bowlers for the first time since the Proteas’ readmission to international cricket. Maharaj was supported by Simon Harmer, who claimed the scalps of Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Day five started with Bangladesh on 11/3 and needing 263 runs to win, but this proved a mission impossible for the tourists as Maharaj and Harmer took full advantage on a pitch ripe for spin.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 53 as SA registered their third win in 11 matches since 2008 at the venue, while the visitors scored the lowest total by anyone at the ground.

It took SA less than an hour in the first session to bowl Bangladesh out in 42 balls and register a thumping win that will give them confidence going into the second and final Test at St George’s Park from Friday.

Though Maharaj and Harmer were impressive, Bangladesh were dreadful with the bat as they lasted just 19 overs and only two of their batters managed to get into double digits.