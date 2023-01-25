Sport / Cricket

Proteas Women crush Windies

25 January 2023 - 20:31 ANATHI WULUSHE
Tazmin Brits of SA bats during the Women's T20I Tri-Series match against West Indies at Buffalo Park in East London, on Wednesday. SA won by 10 wickets. Picture: THEO JEPTHA
An unbeaten opening stand of 98 off 82 balls between Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits ensured the Proteas Women beat the West Indies by 10 wickets in their T20 International Tri-Series encounter at Buffalo Park in East London on Wednesday.

Chasing the Windies’ modest total of 97/6, the duo had a flying start to their innings. Brits notched up her half-century from 43 balls in a knock that included seven fours and a six while Wolvaardt scored 42. 

Earlier, West Indies captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and chose to bat first.

SA made three changes to the side that won against West Indies in their previous clash. They handed a T20I debut to right-arm all-rounder Annerie Dercksen and brought in opener Brits and fast bowler Tumi Sekhukhune, leaving out Delmi Tucker, Anneke Bosch and Ayabonga Khaka.

Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba got an early breakthrough for SA as she removed Windies opener Rashada Williams for one in the second over. Shemaine Campbelle followed suit as she was run out by birthday girl Chloe Tryon for one.

Wickets kept tumbling for the Windies as Britney Cooper (10) and Sheneta Grimmond (5) fell in a short space of time, leaving the side on 29/4 after 10 overs.

Matthews and Shabika Gajnabi steadied the ship with a 61 partnership, with Matthews the aggressor. She scored 34 off 26 balls and hit five fours while Gajnabi notched up 33. 

In her first game in the series, Sekhukhune was the most successful of the SA bowlers with figures of 2/24. Mlaba, who was superb in conceding only seven runs in four overs, and Masabata Klaas took a wicket each.

The Proteas’ next match is against India at the same ground on Saturday (7pm).

