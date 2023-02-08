Laura Wolvaardt half-century helps Proteas Women beat Pakistan

Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday.

Set 143 for victory, openers Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits broke the back of the run chase with an opening stand of 107 in 76 balls.

Wolvaardt hammered 65 with five fours and three sixes while Brits added a run-a-ball 36.

They were dismissed an over apart and then Anneke Bosch (3) and captain Sune Luus (3) fell quickly as the Proteas slipped to 116/4 in a matter of three overs.

But Chloe Tryon (12 not out) and Nadine de Klerk (14 not out) ensured the home team bounced back from their 17-run defeat to England in their first warm-up match on Monday.