Sune Luus to lead Proteas against Sri Lanka in World Cup opener

Stand-in Proteas Women’s captain Sune Luus is likely to feel the weight of expectation as she leads her side into the opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on home soil.
The host nation start the nearly three-week tournament with a clash against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on Friday (7.30pm) and Luus will be feeling the added pressure of again having to fill the shoes of regular skipper Dane van Niekerk.
Luus was given the role after Van Niekerk picked up an ankle injury which ruled her out of the 50-over World Cup in 2022, and she has continued in that position after Van Niekerk failed to make the team for this tournament because of fitness issues.
Luus said captaincy is an aspect of the game in which one never stops learning. “It is always difficult being a stand-in captain, you always [feel like you are] one foot in, one foot out.
“Growing up, I was always a leader at some stage in whatever team I played in, so those leadership qualities came naturally to me and it is a role I would like to grow into.
“Every game you play you grow into the role, and the older I get the more I understand what needs to be done,” Luus said.
She sees herself as a “calm and collected” leader, qualities she believes a team need in difficult situations.
“Some people might say I am too calm or chilled. But in difficult times, that is what a team needs. You don’t want someone who is also a bit frantic and doesn’t know what is happening. I think of bringing calm to the team when things are not going well.”
Speaking at a media conference ahead of the clash, Luus said apart from their responsibilities on the field, another job they have is to inspire a new generation of young women. “It is quite massive and I don’t think we realise what we have achieved without playing a game.
“It will be awesome to see everyone coming out [and supporting the team] and, apart from being successful and winning games, there is a responsibility of inspiring a nation and young girls to get out of their comfort zones and imagine a career where they can do anything,” Luus said.
She believes opening batters Laura Wolvaardt and Tasmin Brits will be key to their success when they take on Sri Lanka, adding that they have the capabilities to take the powerplay away from any bowling attack.
“They complement each other quite well and when one is going, the other one is consolidating, so it will be an exciting opening pair for us and they have the ability to take the powerplay to where we want to be and reach those 40s and 50s.”
Looking at where the Sri Lankans biggest threats are, Luus said: “They are a subcontinent team, they will throw a lot of spin overs at us, so we need to be prepared for that.
“They are a well-balanced side with some strong hitters and some players just knocking it around and taking the ones and twos.
“So it will be a well-balanced game and one where we will need to be at our best,” she said.
