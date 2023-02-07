Proteas have solid runs under the belt for World Cup kickoff: De Klerk

Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
Proteas women’s all-rounder Nadine de Klerk says their play had positive aspects despite them slipping to a 17-run defeat to England in their first ICC T20 Women’s World Cup warm-up match on Monday.
Coming after a momentous tri-series win over India and West Indies in East London recently, the women in green and gold will have one more encounter — against Pakistan in Paarl on Wednesday — to ensure they are all set for their tournament opener against Sri Lanka on Friday.
After winning the toss and choosing to field first at Maties Cricket Club in Stellenbosch, the home side found the going tough as half-centuries by opener Sophia Dunkley (59), Alice Capsey (61) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (51) helped the visitors post a formidable 246/7 in their allotted overs.
In reply, half-centuries by De Klerk and vice-captain Chloe Tryon were the only innings of substance as they lost nine wickets to finish their 20 overs on 229.
Soon...🇿🇦Get your tickets and #TurnItUp by supporting the #MomentumProteas 🎫 https://t.co/eU44uaUMk4 #T20WorldCup #AlwaysRising #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/cOuFbShve5— Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 7, 2023
De Klerk said they were raring to go for the opener against Sri Lanka at Newlands. “I think they are going to be pretty similar to what we faced against India in East London. We know they are going to throw a lot of spinners at us,” she said.
“We have had a lot of prep with our spinners playing India and West Indies in coastal conditions, so I think we have to take confidence from this game.
“I know it was a bit different, but we need to be confident out there, we need to back ourselves. I think there are a few players who have been in really good touch in the last few games.
“We have to take that confidence into the game and back ourselves regardless of the opponent we are getting,” she said.
The right-handed batter felt they had good preparation coming into the tournament, and it was just a matter of execution once the first encounter gets under way in Cape Town on Friday.
“We come from [the Tri-series in] East London where it was quite tough to score runs and to beat India in those conditions in a final. It just shows the depth of this team and what we are capable of doing.
“Again today [Monday], almost chasing 250, it is really special, so I think it will give us a lot of confidence going into the first game, and also when we face Australia and New Zealand.”
Proteas have solid runs under the belt for World Cup kickoff: De Klerk
The SA women will have one more encounter — against Pakistan in Paarl — to ensure they are all set for their tournament opener against Sri Lanka
Proteas Women crush Windies
MARK ETHERIDGE: Young Karabo Meso keeps her dreams alive
MARK ETHERIDGE: SA sportswomen march on
