VINCE VAN DER BIJL: A chance for Proteas to prove arrogant Aussies wrong

07 December 2022 - 15:59 Vince van der Bijl

Australia has always been a daunting touring proposition. Their cricketers are seen as tough and bristly, confident to the point of arrogance and fiercely competitive. 

When Mike Brearley was England captain, he grew a beard before touring Australia in an effort to “roughen his exterior” Not sure he achieved this image with his greying beard, but it did earn him the nickname “Ayatollah”!..

