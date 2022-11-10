CSA to appoint panel for clinical review of Proteas’ World Cup campaign

Mainland China stocks open 2.1% higher as the US dollar index slides more than 2% overnight
Cricket SA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe says it is putting together a panel to ensure the post-mortem of the Proteas’ shambolic ICC T20 World Cup performance is clinical.
SA were booted out of the tournament at the group phase by minnows the Netherlands on Sunday as they again failed to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament. Nkwe said Cricket SA will leave no stone unturned in the review process.
“It is important we do a review in terms of what has actually happened. We are in the process of putting a panel together to ensure that the review is clinical,” he said during the team’s arrival at the OR Tambo Airport where he addressed the media with captain Temba Bavuma.
“We have already started plans post the World Cup because we know what lies ahead. It is disappointing in terms of results and from my position I can’t sit still and continue to look back — I have to be strong, be there for the players, for the rest of the team management.
“I have to lay out the plan for the Australian tour next month, which is such an important series for us in terms of the ICC World Test Championship.”
Nkwe emphasised the importance of moving forward after the World Cup disappointment.
“It is important that we close the chapter and look at what lies ahead and how we can be better as an organisation, as a team and the whole system. There is a lot of good work already being done behind the scenes.
“For us the important thing is how we move forward because we have a huge project [hosting the 50-over World Cup] in 2027 and there are going to be immense opportunities leading up to that.
“We need to ensure we always give ourselves the best chance as an organisation to help our teams win games, win World Cups and strive to be No 1 in all three formats.”
Nkwe said part of his review is to have chats with players to find out what happened in Australia.
“In my head I have all the plans in place but it is going to be important that we sit and go through one-on-ones with the players to understand where they are and how we help them to move forward.
“Obviously when the results are poor, there will always be fingers pointed at the organisation in terms of what happened in the past. Was there enough support? But whether the team loses or wins we are always going to be supporting the team.
“We also ask ourselves questions as to what more we do to help this team to continue with form. Unfortunately, in this instance the team is on the losing end and we also take accountability.
“We are one team, whether we lose or not. As director of cricket I will take accountability with regards the loss but we need to move forward. It is basically hitting the reset button and not dwelling on the past.”
