Pakistan roll over New Zealand to reach T20 World Cup final

The market expectation is for a print just below 8% year on year
When businesses are allowed to compete, we see growth, quality and better behaviour across the board — everyone benefits in the long run
Staff to receive 85% of their pay while loss-making arms manufacturer struggles to scrape together the rest
Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
The pulp and packaging company says performance improved performance in 2022, despite several headwinds
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Reports by the intergovernmental organisation have advised the world to prepare for the coming climate crises of a warmer planet
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
The flagship SUV boasts many innovations including the ability to charge your home and another Volvo electric car
Sydney — Pakistan will continue their rollercoaster ride at the Twenty20 World Cup into the final after beating New Zealand by seven wickets in front of a raucous crowd largely made up of their compatriots at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
Paceman Shaheen Afridi led the way with 2/24 as the Black Caps were restricted to 152/4 before openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam finally found their scoring touch with half-centuries in a 105-run stand to lay the foundation for victory.
Pakistan scraped into the last four only after the Netherlands had upset SA on Sunday but will now play India or England, who face off in the second semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday, in Sunday’s title decider in Melbourne.
“Our start [in the tournament] was not good, but we worked hard and kept our belief,” said Rizwan, who was named man of the match for his 57 off 43 balls.
Riding the momentum of their great escape from the group stage, the 2009 champions lost the toss but still looked charged with confidence from the moment Afridi took the ball for the opening over.
New Zealand’s power play maestro Finn Allen cracked a four off the first delivery but had to be rescued from an lbw decision by DRS on the second before departing trapped in front on the third.
Devon Conway was run out by a direct hit from Shadab Khan for 21 on the final ball of the power play to leave New Zealand on 38/2 and another danger man Glenn Phillips was meekly caught and bowled by spinner Mohammad Nawaz for six soon afterwards.
Skipper Kane Williamson steadied the ship with Daryl Mitchell but departed for 46 when he attempted to paddle a slower Afridi delivery that rattled into his unguarded stumps.
Mitchell, New Zealand’s batting hero on their run to the 2021 final in Abu Dhabi, continued to an unbeaten 53 but his 35-ball innings featured only four boundaries as tight bowling and athletic fielding kept him shackled.
Babar and Rizwan had failed to deliver on their considerable reputations in the group stage but made up for it in some style with a blockbuster opening partnership.
The captain enjoyed a stroke of luck when he was dropped by wicketkeeper Conway off his first ball from Trent Boult but hammered 53 runs off the next 41 deliveries he faced before holing out in the deep.
Rizwan reached the half-century mark soon afterwards before also holing out, but Mohammad Haris kept up the pace with a bright 30 and Shan Masood got them over the line at 153/3 with five balls to spare.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Pakistan roll over New Zealand to reach T20 World Cup final
Paceman Shaheen Afridi’s 2/24 restricts Black Caps to 152/4 before openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam lay the foundation for win
Sydney — Pakistan will continue their rollercoaster ride at the Twenty20 World Cup into the final after beating New Zealand by seven wickets in front of a raucous crowd largely made up of their compatriots at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
Paceman Shaheen Afridi led the way with 2/24 as the Black Caps were restricted to 152/4 before openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam finally found their scoring touch with half-centuries in a 105-run stand to lay the foundation for victory.
Pakistan scraped into the last four only after the Netherlands had upset SA on Sunday but will now play India or England, who face off in the second semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday, in Sunday’s title decider in Melbourne.
“Our start [in the tournament] was not good, but we worked hard and kept our belief,” said Rizwan, who was named man of the match for his 57 off 43 balls.
Riding the momentum of their great escape from the group stage, the 2009 champions lost the toss but still looked charged with confidence from the moment Afridi took the ball for the opening over.
New Zealand’s power play maestro Finn Allen cracked a four off the first delivery but had to be rescued from an lbw decision by DRS on the second before departing trapped in front on the third.
Devon Conway was run out by a direct hit from Shadab Khan for 21 on the final ball of the power play to leave New Zealand on 38/2 and another danger man Glenn Phillips was meekly caught and bowled by spinner Mohammad Nawaz for six soon afterwards.
Skipper Kane Williamson steadied the ship with Daryl Mitchell but departed for 46 when he attempted to paddle a slower Afridi delivery that rattled into his unguarded stumps.
Mitchell, New Zealand’s batting hero on their run to the 2021 final in Abu Dhabi, continued to an unbeaten 53 but his 35-ball innings featured only four boundaries as tight bowling and athletic fielding kept him shackled.
Babar and Rizwan had failed to deliver on their considerable reputations in the group stage but made up for it in some style with a blockbuster opening partnership.
The captain enjoyed a stroke of luck when he was dropped by wicketkeeper Conway off his first ball from Trent Boult but hammered 53 runs off the next 41 deliveries he faced before holing out in the deep.
Rizwan reached the half-century mark soon afterwards before also holing out, but Mohammad Haris kept up the pace with a bright 30 and Shan Masood got them over the line at 153/3 with five balls to spare.
Reuters
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Despite the loss, Proteas should be hailed for a hardy performance
Different campaigns lead New Zealand, Pakistan to semifinal clash
NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas hadn’t woken up, so choking was not to blame against Netherlands
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas hadn’t woken up, so choking was not to blame against ...
Proteas stuck with chokers tag, says Bavuma
Different campaigns lead New Zealand, Pakistan to semifinal clash
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.