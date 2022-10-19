Rossouw oozes confidence ahead of World Cup

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Proteas top order batsman Rilee Rossouw cut a positive figure despite the squad’s final T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh being abandoned without a ball being bowled in Brisbane on Wednesday.
SA kick off their campaign on Monday and the burly left-hand striker believes significant amounts of cricket they have played in the past few months, both at franchise and international level, will stand them in good stead.
Rossouw, who returned to the national fold earlier in 2022 after nearly six years’ absence, said while some of the squad were left disappointed by the match being canned, others were primed for action.
“Some of the guys might be [frustrated], other guys are ready to go, unfortunately, it is something we cannot control.
“The boys have put in a good shift in the indoor [training facility] and they are still training there as we speak,” Rossouw said on Wednesday.
The Knights man said the squad felt confident with their preparations. “We have played a lot of cricket over the past few months, especially with all the franchise cricket also going on, there has been a lot of game time. So, we can’t control the rain that is around but the boys are definitely ready for that first match,” he said.
Rossouw underlined his value to the squad in the past two T20 series against England and India, scoring a career-best 96 in the second match against the English before improving that by notching up a maiden T20 international century, cementing his place in the top order.
He also chipped in with a valuable 54 not out in Brisbane in their first warm-up match that saw SA romp to a nine-wicket victory over New Zealand on Monday.
“It was pretty good for me to score some runs and have some time out in the middle,” he said.
“Any batsman is going to like and want that before a big tournament like this, so it was nice to carry on that form and good to know that I am hitting the ball well just before the World Cup,” Rossouw added.
Teammate Reeza Hendricks was a batting partner in the early stages of their careers at the Knights and Rossouw said it was a pleasure to bat with him as he always brings something special to the crease.
“Reeza and I go a long way back. Hopefully he gets a chance at the World Cup to show the world what he is about.
“He is 100% a better player now than when we started our careers. We all are a lot better players than when we started, we have learnt a lot throughout our careers, from each other and from the experiences we have had, and he is certainly a world-class player,” he said.
