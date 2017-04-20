Russell Domingo may not have said it in as many words‚ but he seems keen on continuing in his role as Proteas coach.

His contract expires at the end of the England tour in August and Domingo has said the decision on whether he stays on is out of his hands.

"Whether I do throw my name into the hat is not very important‚" he said on Wednesday. "I’ve had one opportunity to take part in the 50-over World Cup and if I’m fortunate, I’d love to have another crack at it, but that’s not in my control at the moment.

"It’s the process that needs to take place that’s more important and the people that make the decisions are more important. They need to do what’s in the best interests of South African cricket‚" Domingo said.

"I know where I want to be and I’d like to be involved with South African cricket‚ whether it’s with the academy‚ the national team or the franchises.

"My passion is South African cricket‚ being involved in cricket in SA, and that’s where I’d like to stay. The powers-that-be can possibly decide where that will be … I hope I will stay in the system."

TMG Digital