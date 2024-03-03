POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Political parties have until Friday to submit candidate lists
Provisional voters’ roll will be published on March 4 for inspection by the public
03 March 2024 - 16:46
The road to the May 29 general election reaches a key marker this week as all independent candidates and political parties intending to participate must submit nomination requirements by Friday.
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will verify the documents and issue notices of noncompliance where warranted by March 18. Parties will be allowed to remove or substitute a candidate nominated by more than one party by March 25...
