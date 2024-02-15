Molefe and Koko to work with EFF to end load-shedding, says Malema
EFF leader reiterates the party's election manifesto commitment to end power cuts within six months if it is elected
15 February 2024 - 15:55
UPDATED 15 February 2024 - 20:15
The EFF is considering bringing former Eskom CEOs Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko back into the power utility’s fold as part of its plans to end load-shedding within six months.
“Brian Molefe is waiting ... Matshela Koko is waiting ... and many other professionals, including the current CEO [Dan Marokane] by the way,” Malema said during a press briefing on Thursday. ..
