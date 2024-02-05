An ANC supporter waves a flag at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, January 13. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Analysts have warned that SA could head into a coalition. According to a poll by market research organisation Ipsos, only 43% of registered voters are likely to give their support to the ANC, which is well below the 50% mark. Business Day TV spoke to the firm’s knowledge director, Mari Harris.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Could the ANC lose its majority in poll?
Business Day TV speaks to Ipsos knowledge director Mari Harris
