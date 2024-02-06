Proposed powers to manage disclosure of donations spark outrage in parliament
Objections have been raised regarding ‘unfettered’ presidential powers to make regulations
06 February 2024 - 16:00
The “unfettered” powers given to the president to determine the disclosure limit for donations to political parties and independent representatives was a frequent objection raised in parliament on Tuesday, during public hearings on the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill.
Another objection was to the proposal in the bill to change the method of allocation of funds to represented political parties and independent representatives, in terms of the Political Party Funding Act. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.