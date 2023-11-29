ANC to turn to ConCourt to shield assets from debtor
Ezulwini Investments wins a writ order to attach ruling party’s assets
29 November 2023 - 05:00
The ANC is scrambling to avoid an attachment of its assets over a R150m debt it incurred during its 2019 election campaign.
The debt in question was for the election materials it used for the campaign — printed by KwaZulu-Natal-based marketing company Ezulwini Investments...
