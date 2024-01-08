Mbalula’s ‘fire pool’ admission lands ANC in hot water

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula expressed frustration with former president Jacob Zuma, but will this damage the party's already dented image? File photo. Image: Freddy Mavunda
The governing ANC is in hot water over an admission by the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, who has confirmed that leaders lied in defence of the government’s spending on luxury upgrades to former president Jacob Zuma’s private residence in Nkankdla, KwaZulu-Natal.
Speaking at a public engagement ahead of the ANC’s 112-year celebrations in Barberton, Mpumalanga, on Sunday, Mbalula conceded the party had misled parliament to defend its then-president.
“We went to parliament and opened an ad hoc committee and said a swimming pool is a fire pool. The [then] police minister [Nathi Nhleko] was sweating, seeing that this was a lie, because it is difficult to explain lies. People have lost their careers because of that thing.”
The ANC, whose reputation has been on troubled ground for some time, is facing a general election in 2024. Most South Africans are not satisfied with the high cost of living, weak economy, unemployment, rampant corruption and poor service delivery.
Mbalula was expressing his frustration with the former president’s decision to not vote for and campaign for the ANC in this year’s elections. Zuma cited having lost faith in incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The outspoken secretary-general said that during Zuma’s presidency the ANC bent over backward in his defence to ensure he stayed in power, but when roles are reversed and it is his time to pay it forward, he abandons the party.
According to a report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela, Zuma’s controversial home improvements cost the taxpayer more than R240m. The “fire pool” in question amounted to about R3.9m. Senior cabinet members at the time defended the cost of the pool, arguing it was a necessary security upgrade in case of a fire at the president’s homestead.
Mbalula’s ‘fire pool’ admission lands ANC in hot water
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The governing ANC is in hot water over an admission by the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, who has confirmed that leaders lied in defence of the government’s spending on luxury upgrades to former president Jacob Zuma’s private residence in Nkankdla, KwaZulu-Natal.
Speaking at a public engagement ahead of the ANC’s 112-year celebrations in Barberton, Mpumalanga, on Sunday, Mbalula conceded the party had misled parliament to defend its then-president.
“We went to parliament and opened an ad hoc committee and said a swimming pool is a fire pool. The [then] police minister [Nathi Nhleko] was sweating, seeing that this was a lie, because it is difficult to explain lies. People have lost their careers because of that thing.”
The ANC, whose reputation has been on troubled ground for some time, is facing a general election in 2024. Most South Africans are not satisfied with the high cost of living, weak economy, unemployment, rampant corruption and poor service delivery.
Mbalula was expressing his frustration with the former president’s decision to not vote for and campaign for the ANC in this year’s elections. Zuma cited having lost faith in incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The outspoken secretary-general said that during Zuma’s presidency the ANC bent over backward in his defence to ensure he stayed in power, but when roles are reversed and it is his time to pay it forward, he abandons the party.
According to a report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela, Zuma’s controversial home improvements cost the taxpayer more than R240m. The “fire pool” in question amounted to about R3.9m. Senior cabinet members at the time defended the cost of the pool, arguing it was a necessary security upgrade in case of a fire at the president’s homestead.
POLITICAL YEAR AHEAD: Elections likely to dominate 2024 political landscape
ActionSA, Rise Mzansi weigh in on post-election load-shedding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Blade Nzimande denies kickback allegations
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.