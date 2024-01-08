Blade Nzimande denies kickback allegations
Minister reacts to claims of corruption levelled against him and NSFAS chair Ernest Khosa by Outa
Higher education & training minister Blade Nzimande has denied the allegations of corruption levelled against him by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and says he will voluntarily submit himself to the ethics bodies of the ANC and the SA Communist Party (SACP).
Outa released a 51-page report last week describing secret voice recordings of two meetings between National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) chair Ernest Khoza and an unnamed service provider. It alleges the recordings provide evidence that kickbacks were paid to Nzimande, Khosa and the SACP in return for tenders and protection for service providers...
