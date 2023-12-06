Reward offered for information after KZN DA councillor shot dead

Umngeni mayor Chris Pappas. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU.
Umngeni mayor Chris Pappas is offering a R100,000 reward for information about the murder of the DA’s chief whip, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, who was gunned down in front of his wife and two young children on Tuesday.
Pappas told media on Wednesday that Ndlovu had told him last week about a threat and he believed the hit was ordered by someone involved in politics locally.
Ndlovu was gunned down outside his home in Mpophomeni.
“We are determined to bring his killers to book because, more importantly, this was an organised crime. We are determined to find those who are behind the killings and ensure there is justice. He cannot be another police statistic,” said Pappas .
He said the ongoing killing of councillors, amakhosi and izinduna in the province was a concern, pointing to the failure of the government to deal decisively with the problem.
“This has made KwaZulu-Natal a province akin to anarchy and there is a state of disorder due to the absence of controlling systems.”
He said late last week that Ndlovu had opened up to him about a threat he had received.
“The motives are not clear. However, available information indicates the hit was organised locally. This information has been forwarded to police,” said Pappas.
Emotions ran high inside the council chamber as the DA caucus and some officials battled to control their emotions. The municipal flag was also flown at half mast.
Ndlovu was a community-driven and family man, Pappas said. He criticised the government for not being able to harness intelligence-driven operations to address the scourge of not only political killings, but crime and violence.
“Task teams are set up but they don’t produce outcomes. Meetings are called but premiers don’t show up,” said Pappas.
The DA's chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was gunned down outside his home in Mpophomeni. Picture: SUPPLIED.
He said the tragedy had also seen him reaching out to premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi and minister of police Bheki Cele, who had not yet got back to him.
He said the failure to deal decisively with political killings threatened to undermine democracy.
“Councillor Ndlovu is a victim of the lawlessness of our country and the violence of our political system. We are determined to bring his killers to book,” said Pappas.
He expressed condolences to Ndlovu’s family, friends, colleagues and his partner Pretty Ndlovu.
“He was a good friend and a kind person. We are greatly appreciative of all the messages that we have received, including those from neighbouring caucuses and neighbouring mayors,’’ Pappas said.
“This should not be happening in a democratic country … There is a sickness in our country which needs desperate healing,” said constituency leader Greg Krumbock, who worked closely with Ndlovu.
Ndlovu will be laid to rest at Thendela in Mooi River.
