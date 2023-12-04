Politics

NEWS ANALYSIS: Afrikanerbond endorsement could harm Multi-Party Charter

The Afrikanerbond has endorsed opposition parties’ bid to oust the ANC in next year’s elections

BL Premium
04 December 2023 - 05:00
by Thando Maeko

The endorsement of the Multi-Party Charter of opposition parties by the Afrikanerbond — the successor of the Afrikaner Broederbond — could undermine it.        ..

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.