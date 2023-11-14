Joburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele fired by COPE — what’s next for metro?
City of Joburg spokesperson Virgil James says the metro is waiting for a letter from COPE terminating Makhubele’s membership
14 November 2023 - 14:19
The City of Johannesburg metro, SA’s largest and biggest metro, is still waiting for a letter from COPE informing council that Colleen Makhubele has been removed as its proportional representation (PR) councillor.
This is after COPE leader Mosioua Lekota announced on Monday that Makhubele’s membership had been terminated, after she had claimed that her party had joined a newly formed coalition dubbed the SA Rainbow Alliance (Sara) without approval from its leadership...
