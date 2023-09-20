Godongwana faces pushback against Treasury budget cuts
Finance minister resolute in implementing the wide-ranging proposals, say sources
20 September 2023 - 05:00
UPDATED 20 September 2023 - 16:02
Finance minister Enoch Godogwana is facing political pushback from the ANC’s alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP, against the National Treasury’s proposed budget cuts aimed at reining in public spending over the medium term.
Godongwana, along with the chairperson of the ANC’s economic transformation sub-committee Mmamoloko Kubayi, met party officials and alliance partners on Monday where the finance minister was asked to explain Treasury’s proposed budget cuts. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.