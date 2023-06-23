Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as global sentiment sours

Weak global data, rate hikes and inflation worries made it an ‘ugly week’ for stocks

BL Premium
23 June 2023 - 18:16 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Friday, as investors digested disappointing data and this week’s string of rate hikes from global central banks.

Business activity in the US private sector expanded at a softening pace in early June, with the S&P Global Composite purchasing managers index (PMI) — which measures the activity level of private sector businesses through a survey conducted on a monthly basis - falling to 53 from 54.3 in May. This reading came in worse than the market expectation of 54.4...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.