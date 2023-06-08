Politics

WATCH: SA’s municipal meltdown

Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian

08 June 2023 - 16:34 Business Day TV
The Ditsobotla municipal building. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
According to auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke, most of SA’s  municipalities are not moving in the right direction. The auditor-general has released a 144 page report, and of SA’s 257 municipalities, only 38 received a clean audit. Fruitless and wasteful expenditure, meanwhile, has more than doubled to R4.7bn.

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian for more detail on that.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

