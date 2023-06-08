Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
The energy minister appears to be at odds with anyone with half decent plans
‘All those agreements are not worth the paper they are written on,’ says Saftu’s Zwelinzima Vavi
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
‘Increased investment in decoder subsidies and marketing related to the 2022 Fifa World Cup,’ were partly to blame
Shortfall in the first quarter shrinks to 1% of GDP, the smallest gap since the second quarter of 2011
Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, chair of B4SA
Patients are avoiding clinics and skipping treatmnent out of fear of being identified and arrested
The winner of the 2015 race has been fighting to get a fair deal for all runners
Sponsored course teaches essential skills such as changing a tyre and jump-starting
According to auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke, most of SA’s municipalities are not moving in the right direction. The auditor-general has released a 144 page report, and of SA’s 257 municipalities, only 38 received a clean audit. Fruitless and wasteful expenditure, meanwhile, has more than doubled to R4.7bn.
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian for more detail on that.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: SA’s municipal meltdown
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
According to auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke, most of SA’s municipalities are not moving in the right direction. The auditor-general has released a 144 page report, and of SA’s 257 municipalities, only 38 received a clean audit. Fruitless and wasteful expenditure, meanwhile, has more than doubled to R4.7bn.
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian for more detail on that.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.