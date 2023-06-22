Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: Why ANC should worry about Magashule

Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to EFF’s high command

BL Premium
22 June 2023 - 05:00 John Dludlu

Since his expulsion from the ANC the party’s former secretary-general, Ace Magashule, has kept his comrades at Luthuli House guessing about his next move. Would he accept his fate and move on, or approach the courts to challenge his dismissal? 

In public, the governing party has put on a brave face, downplaying the effect of Magashule’s dismissal. But in private the party, which is increasingly being rejected by the electorate, is deeply worried about what he will do next. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.