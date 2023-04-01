Politics

John Steenhuisen and Mpho Phalatse outline visions for DA before 2024 election

Former Johannesburg mayor Phalatse says the idea of the DA governing SA had come

BL Premium
01 April 2023 - 15:53 Luyolo Mkentane

DA leader John Steenhuisen and challenger Mpho Phalatse made last-minute appeals to delegates attending the party’s elective congress to vote for them, as the battle for control of SA’s second-biggest party intensified on Saturday.

Steenhuisen, who is seeking re-election as party leader, said SA’s economic hub of Gauteng would fall under DA control in the provincial and national elections in 2024. He added that as the biggest opposition to the ANC, the DA had gone from being a 1% party to trailing the ANC by just 12% in urban centres in Gauteng, SA’s economic hub. ..

