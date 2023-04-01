Politics

DA’s Lungile Phenyane vies for party power: who is she?

She is running against big names including Natasha Mazzone, Refiloe Nt'sekhe, Nqaba Bhanga, and Solly Malatsi for the federal chair deputy positions

01 April 2023 - 12:37 Luyolo Mkentane

DA leader John Steenhuisen and federal council chair Helen Zille are a mountain too high to summit, but unknown DA member Lungile Phenyane is ready to take on other party strongmen and women at the ballot box. 

She made headlines by initially contesting all the DA national positions, and sat down with Business Day on the sidelines of the party’s federal congress on Saturday morning, to clear the air...

