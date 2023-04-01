Markets deal with contagion fears and banking-sector stress but the local bourse gains 4.18% for the quarter
Despite government promises to eradicate pit toilets, nearly 3,000 SA state schools lack proper sanitation infrastructure, risking the health and safety of pupils and teachers
Despite cutting losses by half last year, low tariffs and contracting sales volumes weigh on the state-owned power utility’s finances, leading to a pre-tax loss of R32bn
Former Johannesburg mayor Phalatse says the idea of the DA governing SA had come
Nyiko Shiburi has been appointed as chief technology officer, while while Marc Jury takes over as CEO in the home market.
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Ravi Naidoo, CEO of the Youth Employment Service
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
On March 3, Tennessee became the first US state to ban public drag performances
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
University teams from around the world will compete in a 3000km challenge across Australia
DA leader John Steenhuisen and federal council chair Helen Zille are a mountain too high to summit, but unknown DA member Lungile Phenyane is ready to take on other party strongmen and women at the ballot box.
She made headlines by initially contesting all the DA national positions, and sat down with Business Day on the sidelines of the party’s federal congress on Saturday morning, to clear the air...
DA’s Lungile Phenyane vies for party power: who is she?
She is running against big names including Natasha Mazzone, Refiloe Nt'sekhe, Nqaba Bhanga, and Solly Malatsi for the federal chair deputy positions
