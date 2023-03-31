Helen Zille poised for re-election as DA federal council chair

Markets deal with contagion fears and banking-sector stress but the local bourse gains 4.18% for the quarter
Research shows that providing targeted supplements to pregnant women in developing countries could prevent stunting and generate benefits worth billions
Despite cutting losses by half last year, low tariffs and contracting sales volumes weigh on the state-owned power utility’s finances, leading to a pre-tax loss of R32bn
Zille’s lone contender, Lungile Phenyane, dropped her bid to become the party’s new leader, but ‘she was not forced to withdraw’
Nyiko Shiburi has been appointed as chief technology officer, while while Marc Jury takes over as CEO in the home market.
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Ravi Naidoo, CEO of the Youth Employment Service
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The case may lead to convictions for environmental crimes and criminal association
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
University teams from around the world will compete in a 3000km challenge across Australia
Helen Zille is likely to be re-elected uncontested to lead the DA engine room after her lone contender, Lungile Phenyane, abruptly dropped out of the race.
This is as the party’s 2,000 delegates prepare to elect new leadership for the official opposition, which is looking to reduce the ANC’s majority in next year’s general elections. ..
