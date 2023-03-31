Politics

Helen Zille poised for re-election as DA federal council chair

Zille’s lone contender, Lungile Phenyane, dropped her bid to become the party’s new leader, but ‘she was not forced to withdraw’

31 March 2023 - 17:34 Thando Maeko

Helen Zille is likely to be re-elected uncontested to lead the DA engine room after her lone contender, Lungile Phenyane, abruptly dropped out of the race.

This is as the party’s 2,000 delegates prepare to elect new leadership for the official opposition, which is looking to reduce the ANC’s majority in next year’s general elections. ..

