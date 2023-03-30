National

DA won’t discard social grants, but questions their sustainability

30 March 2023 - 18:36 Kgothatso Madisa

The DA says its government won’t discard grants, but warns it is “unsustainable for people to solely be reliant” on them. 

The party also says there needs to be a clear strategy on job creation as overreliance on state welfare is unsustainable in the long term...

