Unpleasant surprises await ANC if it does not reform, NUM says

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has warned its ally, the ANC, that it faces a rude awakening at the 2024 national polls if it does not rid itself of corrupt leaders at its December elective conference.

The union, one of the largest under the Cosatu federation with 170,000 members, is holding its elective conference in Boksburg on the East Rand. It has produced notable ANC leaders, such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe and former general secretary Frans Baleni...