National DA mayors running Gauteng metros vow better service delivery The country will get a lot better over the next five years, says DA leader John Steenhuisen

The newly elected DA mayors running SA’s main metros of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane said they are ready to work with all political parties to deliver basic services to communities and bring about political stability for the next five years.

The country’s 257 municipalities are at the coalface of service delivery, but most are teetering on the brink of collapse as they struggle to deliver on their mandates due to financial challenges spawned by maladministration, looting, corruption and malfeasance...