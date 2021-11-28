DA mayors running Gauteng metros vow better service delivery
The country will get a lot better over the next five years, says DA leader John Steenhuisen
28 November 2021 - 18:01
The newly elected DA mayors running SA’s main metros of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane said they are ready to work with all political parties to deliver basic services to communities and bring about political stability for the next five years.
The country’s 257 municipalities are at the coalface of service delivery, but most are teetering on the brink of collapse as they struggle to deliver on their mandates due to financial challenges spawned by maladministration, looting, corruption and malfeasance...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now