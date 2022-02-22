National Coalition partners welcome Patriotic Alliance into Joburg and Ekurhuleni B L Premium

The DA-led multiparty coalition running Gauteng’s crucial metros of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni received a shot in the arm when it formally included the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in its fold on Tuesday.

The inclusion of the PA will give the coalition more seats in the councils and will stabilise the two municipalities by enabling them to pass their integrated development plans, budgets and service delivery programmes...