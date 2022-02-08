National Coalitions focus more on staying in power than service delivery, says governance expert B L Premium

The instability experienced in coalition-run councils including Gauteng's metros is more about politics and power than service delivery, says governance expert and former Joburg city manager Trevor Fowler.

He questioned the coalition governments’ track record in local government over the past five years, saying: “I don’t think they were focused on service delivery ... [they were] focused on unseating each other.”..